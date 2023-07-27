Updated Standings For NJPW G1 Climax 33

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night nine of the G1 Climax earlier today at Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo. You can find the updated standings below.

Block A:

SANADA (5-0, 10 pts)

Kaito Kiyomiya (2-1-2, 6 pts)

Shota Umino (2-1-2, 6 pts)

Gabe Kidd (2-2-1, 5 pts)

Chase Owens (2-3, 4 pts)

Hikuleo (2-3, 4 pts)

Yota Tsuji (1-3-1, 3 pts)

Ren Narita (0-3-2, 2 pts)

Block B:

Will Ospreay (4-1, 8 pts)

Kazuchika Okada (4-1, 8 pts)

Taichi (3-2, 6 pts)

KENTA (2-3, 4 pts)

YOSHI-HASHI (2-3, 4 pts)

Tanga Loa (2-3, 4 pts)

El Phantasmo (2-3, 4 pts)

Great-O-Khan (1-4, 2 pts)

Block C:

David Finlay (3-1, 6 pts)

EVIL (3-1, 6 pts)

Tama Tonga (3-1, 6 pts)

Shingo Takagi (2-2, 4 pts)

Eddie Kingston (2-2, 4 pts)

Mikey Nicholls (1-3, 2 pts)

HENARE (1-3, 2 pts)

Tomohiro Ishii (1-3, 2 pts)

Block D:

Jeff Cobb (4-0, 8 pts)

Zack Sabre Jr. (3-1, 6 pts)

Hirooki Goto (2-2, 4 pts)

Tetsuya Naito (2-2, 4 pts)

Shane Haste (2-2, 4 pts)

Hiroshi Tanahashi (2-2, 4 pts)

Alex Coughlin (1-3, 2 pts)

Toru Yano (0-4, 0 pts)