Updated Standings for NJPW G1 Climax 33

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night twelve of the G1 Climax earlier today at Sun Plaza in Hiroshima. You can find the updated standings below.

Block A:

SANADA (6-0, 12 pts)

Hikuleo (3-3, 6 pts)

Kaito Kiyomiya (2-2-2, 6 pts)

Shota Umino (2-2-2, 6 pts)

Gabe Kidd (2-3-1, 5 pts)

Yota Tsuji (2-3-1, 5 pts)

Chase Owens (2-4, 4 pts)

Ren Narita (1-3-2, 4 pts)

Block B:

Kazuchika Okada (5-1, 10 pts)

Will Ospreay (4-2, 8 pts)

Taichi (3-3, 6 pts)

Tanga Loa (3-3, 6 pts)

El Phantasmo (3-3, 6 pts)

KENTA (2-4, 4 pts)

YOSHI-HASHI (2-4, 4 pts)

Great-O-Khan (2-4, 4 pts)

Block C:

David Finlay (4-2, 8 pts)

EVIL (4-2, 8 pts)

Eddie Kingston (4-2, 8 pts)

Tama Tonga (3-2-1, 7 pts)

Shingo Takagi (3-2-1, 7 pts)

Mikey Nicholls (2-4, 4 pts)

HENARE (2-4, 4 pts)

Tomohiro Ishii (1-5, 2 pts)

Block D:

Jeff Cobb (4-2, 8 pts)

Zack Sabre Jr. (4-2, 8 pts)

Tetsuya Naito (4-2, 8 pts)

Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-3, 6 pts)

Hirooki Goto (3-3, 6 pts)

Shane Haste (2-4, 4 pts)

Alex Coughlin (2-4, 4 pts)

Toru Yano (2-4, 4 pts)