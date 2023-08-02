wrestling / News

Updated Standings for NJPW G1 Climax 33

August 2, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW G1 Climax 33 - 2023 Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night twelve of the G1 Climax earlier today at Sun Plaza in Hiroshima. You can find the updated standings below.

Block A:
SANADA (6-0, 12 pts)
Hikuleo (3-3, 6 pts)
Kaito Kiyomiya (2-2-2, 6 pts)
Shota Umino (2-2-2, 6 pts)
Gabe Kidd (2-3-1, 5 pts)
Yota Tsuji (2-3-1, 5 pts)
Chase Owens (2-4, 4 pts)
Ren Narita (1-3-2, 4 pts)

Block B:
Kazuchika Okada (5-1, 10 pts)
Will Ospreay (4-2, 8 pts)
Taichi (3-3, 6 pts)
Tanga Loa (3-3, 6 pts)
El Phantasmo (3-3, 6 pts)
KENTA (2-4, 4 pts)
YOSHI-HASHI (2-4, 4 pts)
Great-O-Khan (2-4, 4 pts)

Block C:
David Finlay (4-2, 8 pts)
EVIL (4-2, 8 pts)
Eddie Kingston (4-2, 8 pts)
Tama Tonga (3-2-1, 7 pts)
Shingo Takagi (3-2-1, 7 pts)
Mikey Nicholls (2-4, 4 pts)
HENARE (2-4, 4 pts)
Tomohiro Ishii (1-5, 2 pts)

Block D:
Jeff Cobb (4-2, 8 pts)
Zack Sabre Jr. (4-2, 8 pts)
Tetsuya Naito (4-2, 8 pts)
Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-3, 6 pts)
Hirooki Goto (3-3, 6 pts)
Shane Haste (2-4, 4 pts)
Alex Coughlin (2-4, 4 pts)
Toru Yano (2-4, 4 pts)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW G1 Climax, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading