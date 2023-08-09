wrestling / News
Updated Standings For NJPW G1 Climax 33: Elite Eight Set
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night sixteen of the G1 Climax earlier today at Shizuoka Act City Hamamatsu. You can find the updated standings below.
Block A:
SANADA (7-0, 14 pts)
Hikuleo (4-3, 8 pts)
Yota Tsuji (3-3-1, 7 pts)
Ren Narita (2-3-2, 6 pts)
Kaito Kiyomiya (2-3-2, 6 pts)
Shota Umino (2-3-2, 6 pts)
Gabe Kidd (2-4-1, 5 pts)
Chase Owens (2-5, 4 pts)
Block B:
Kazuchika Okada (6-1, 12 pts)
Will Ospreay (5-2, 10 pts)
Taichi (3-4, 6 pts)
Tanga Loa (3-4, 6 pts)
El Phantasmo (3-4, 6 pts)
KENTA (3-4, 6 pts)
Great-O-Khan (3-4, 6 pts)
YOSHI-HASHI (2-5, 4 pts)
Block C:
David Finlay (5-2, 10 pts)
EVIL (5-2, 10 pts)
Tama Tonga (4-2-1, 9 pts)
Eddie Kingston (4-3, 8 pts)
Shingo Takagi (3-3-1, 7 pts)
Mikey Nicholls (2-5, 4 pts)
HENARE (2-5, 4 pts)
Tomohiro Ishii (2-5, 4 pts)
Block D:
Tetsuya Naito (5-2, 10 pts)
Zack Sabre Jr. (5-2, 10 pts)
Jeff Cobb (4-2-1, 9 pts)
Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-4, 6 pts)
Hirooki Goto (3-4, 6 pts)
Alex Coughlin (3-4, 6 pts)
Shane Haste (2-4-1, 5 pts)
Toru Yano (2-5, 4 pts)
The final eight competitors have been set, as have the following quarterfinal matches for tomomorrow:
* SANADA vs. EVIL
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* David Finlay vs. Will Ospreay
* Tetsuya Naito vs. Hikuleo
