Updated Standings For NJPW G1 Climax 33: Elite Eight Set

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night sixteen of the G1 Climax earlier today at Shizuoka Act City Hamamatsu. You can find the updated standings below.

Block A:

SANADA (7-0, 14 pts)

Hikuleo (4-3, 8 pts)

Yota Tsuji (3-3-1, 7 pts)

Ren Narita (2-3-2, 6 pts)

Kaito Kiyomiya (2-3-2, 6 pts)

Shota Umino (2-3-2, 6 pts)

Gabe Kidd (2-4-1, 5 pts)

Chase Owens (2-5, 4 pts)

Block B:

Kazuchika Okada (6-1, 12 pts)

Will Ospreay (5-2, 10 pts)

Taichi (3-4, 6 pts)

Tanga Loa (3-4, 6 pts)

El Phantasmo (3-4, 6 pts)

KENTA (3-4, 6 pts)

Great-O-Khan (3-4, 6 pts)

YOSHI-HASHI (2-5, 4 pts)

Block C:

David Finlay (5-2, 10 pts)

EVIL (5-2, 10 pts)

Tama Tonga (4-2-1, 9 pts)

Eddie Kingston (4-3, 8 pts)

Shingo Takagi (3-3-1, 7 pts)

Mikey Nicholls (2-5, 4 pts)

HENARE (2-5, 4 pts)

Tomohiro Ishii (2-5, 4 pts)

Block D:

Tetsuya Naito (5-2, 10 pts)

Zack Sabre Jr. (5-2, 10 pts)

Jeff Cobb (4-2-1, 9 pts)

Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-4, 6 pts)

Hirooki Goto (3-4, 6 pts)

Alex Coughlin (3-4, 6 pts)

Shane Haste (2-4-1, 5 pts)

Toru Yano (2-5, 4 pts)

The final eight competitors have been set, as have the following quarterfinal matches for tomomorrow:

* SANADA vs. EVIL

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* David Finlay vs. Will Ospreay

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Hikuleo