Updated Standings For NJPW G1 Climax 33 After Night 1

NJPW held night one of the G1 Climax tournament today with Blocks A and B being represented in the matches. Here are the updated standings:

Block A:

SANADA (1-0, 2 pts)

Chase Owens (1-0, 2 pts)

Kaito Kiyomiya (1-0, 2 pts)

Ren Narita (0-0-1, 1 pts)

Shota Umino (0-0-1, 1 pts)

Yota Tsuji (0-1, 0 pts)

Hikuleo (0-1, 0 pts)

Gabe Kidd (0-1, 0 pts)

Block B:

Kazuchika Okada (1-0, 2 pts)

YOSHI-HASHI (1-0, 2 pts)

Taichi (1-0, 2 pts)

Tanga Loa (1-0, 2 pts)

KENTA (0-1, 0 pts)

Great-O-Khan (0-1, 0 pts)

Will Ospreay (0-1, 0 pts)

El Phantasmo (0-1, 0 pts)

Block C:

David Finlay (0-0, 0 pts)

Tomohiro Ishii (0-0, 0 pts)

EVIL (0-0, 0 pts)

Tama Tonga (0-0, 0 pts)

Shingo Takagi (0-0, 0 pts)

Aaron Henare (0-0, 0 pts)

Eddie Kingston (0-0, 0 pts)

Mikey Nicholls (0-0, 0 pts)

Block D:

Hiroshi Tanahashi (0-0, 0 pts)

Tetsuya Naito (0-0, 0 pts)

Hirooki Goto (0-0, 0 pts)

Zack Sabre Jr. (0-0, 0 pts)

Toru Yano (0-0, 0 pts)

Jeff Cobb (0-0, 0 pts)

Shane Haste (0-0, 0 pts)

Alex Coughlin (0-0, 0 pts)

You can find our reports from Ian Hamilton and Kevin Pantoja here and here.