wrestling / News

Updated Standings For NJPW G1 Climax 33 After Night 1

July 15, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW G1 Climax 33 - 2023 Image Credit: NJPW

NJPW held night one of the G1 Climax tournament today with Blocks A and B being represented in the matches. Here are the updated standings:

Block A:
SANADA (1-0, 2 pts)
Chase Owens (1-0, 2 pts)
Kaito Kiyomiya (1-0, 2 pts)
Ren Narita (0-0-1, 1 pts)
Shota Umino (0-0-1, 1 pts)
Yota Tsuji (0-1, 0 pts)
Hikuleo (0-1, 0 pts)
Gabe Kidd (0-1, 0 pts)

Block B:
Kazuchika Okada (1-0, 2 pts)
YOSHI-HASHI (1-0, 2 pts)
Taichi (1-0, 2 pts)
Tanga Loa (1-0, 2 pts)
KENTA (0-1, 0 pts)
Great-O-Khan (0-1, 0 pts)
Will Ospreay (0-1, 0 pts)
El Phantasmo (0-1, 0 pts)

Block C:
David Finlay (0-0, 0 pts)
Tomohiro Ishii (0-0, 0 pts)
EVIL (0-0, 0 pts)
Tama Tonga (0-0, 0 pts)
Shingo Takagi (0-0, 0 pts)
Aaron Henare (0-0, 0 pts)
Eddie Kingston (0-0, 0 pts)
Mikey Nicholls (0-0, 0 pts)

Block D:
Hiroshi Tanahashi (0-0, 0 pts)
Tetsuya Naito (0-0, 0 pts)
Hirooki Goto (0-0, 0 pts)
Zack Sabre Jr. (0-0, 0 pts)
Toru Yano (0-0, 0 pts)
Jeff Cobb (0-0, 0 pts)
Shane Haste (0-0, 0 pts)
Alex Coughlin (0-0, 0 pts)

You can find our reports from Ian Hamilton and Kevin Pantoja here and here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW G1 Climax, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading