Updated STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix 2022 Standings Ahead Of Tomorrow’s Conclusion
STARDOM concludes its 5STAR Grand Prix for 2022 on Saturday, and updated standings are available to the show. The finals conclude with a PPV on Saturday at 2 AM ET, and the current standings are below (per the WON):
RED STARS BLOCK
14 – AZM (7-4)
14 – Maika (7-4)
14 – Tam Nakano (7-4)
14 – Himeka (7-4)
14 – Syuri (7-4)
14 – Utami Hayashishita (7-4)
13 – Risa Sera (6-4-1)
12 – Koguma (6-5)
10 – Saki Kashima (5-6)
10 – Saki(5-6)
9 – Mai Sakurai (4-7-1)
4 – Momo Kohgo (2-9)
2 – Unagi Sayaka (1-10)
BLUE STARS BLOCK
15 – Giulia (7-3-1)
14 – Hazuki (7-4)
14 – Starlight Kid (7-4)
14 – Suzu Suzuki (7-4)
13 – Saya Kamitani (6-4-1)
13 – Mirai (6-4-1)
13 – Mayu Iwatani (6-4-1 )
12 – Natsupoi (6-5)
10 – Ami Sohrei (5-6)
10 – Momo Watanabe (5-6)
8 – Mina Shirakawa (4-7)
4 – Saya Iida (2-9)
4 – Hanan (2-10)
