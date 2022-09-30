wrestling / News

Updated STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix 2022 Standings Ahead Of Tomorrow’s Conclusion

September 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
World Wonder Ring Stardom logo Image Credit: STARDOM

STARDOM concludes its 5STAR Grand Prix for 2022 on Saturday, and updated standings are available to the show. The finals conclude with a PPV on Saturday at 2 AM ET, and the current standings are below (per the WON):

RED STARS BLOCK
14 – AZM (7-4)
14 – Maika (7-4)
14 – Tam Nakano (7-4)
14 – Himeka (7-4)
14 – Syuri (7-4)
14 – Utami Hayashishita (7-4)
13 – Risa Sera (6-4-1)
12 – Koguma (6-5)
10 – Saki Kashima (5-6)
10 – Saki(5-6)
9 – Mai Sakurai (4-7-1)
4 – Momo Kohgo (2-9)
2 – Unagi Sayaka (1-10)

BLUE STARS BLOCK
15 – Giulia (7-3-1)
14 – Hazuki (7-4)
14 – Starlight Kid (7-4)
14 – Suzu Suzuki (7-4)
13 – Saya Kamitani (6-4-1)
13 – Mirai (6-4-1)
13 – Mayu Iwatani (6-4-1 )
12 – Natsupoi (6-5)
10 – Ami Sohrei (5-6)
10 – Momo Watanabe (5-6)
8 – Mina Shirakawa (4-7)
4 – Saya Iida (2-9)
4 – Hanan (2-10)

