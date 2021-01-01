Updated Synergy Pro Wrestling Lineup For New Year’s Special

Synergy Pro Wrestling has released an updated lineup for their New Year’s Special on January 2nd. You can check out the full lineup below for the show, which takes place at the Monster Factor and airs on IWTV. Limited seating is available for the event; you can find out more here.

* Synergy Pro Wrestling Championship Match: Brandon Kirk vs. Jordan Oliver

* KTB vs. O’Shay Edwards

* The Whisper vs. Frightmare

* TJ Crawford vs. Ellis Taylor

* MF Network Championship Match:: Goldy vs. Evil Kip Stevens

* Kit Osbourne vs. Joey Silver

* KC Navarro vs. Jay ‘the Key’ Evans

* A Mystery Opportunity for “2 Hot” Steve Scott, Charles Mason, Eric Corvis, and Desean Pratt