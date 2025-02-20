wrestling / News
Updated List of Talent For Upcoming WWE Return to Madison Square Garden
February 20, 2025 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that WWE has updated the list of talent that are set to appear at the company’s return to Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event will be an episode of RAW on Netflix on March 10. The talent includes GUNTHER, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, Penta, Rey Mysterio and Liv Morgan.
