Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door & More

A new report has updated ticket sales numbers are several AEW events on the way including AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in London. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket numbers for several shows, as you can see below:

Dynamite in Chicago on July 23 has 838 tickets out.

Collision in Chicago on July 26 has 771 tickets out.

Dynamite in Chicago on July 30 has 841 tickets out.

Collision in Chicago on July 31 has 626 tickets out. The venue for the Chicago shows is set up for 1,144.

Dynamite in Cleveland on August 6 has 1,380tickets out.

Dynamite in Cincinnati on August 13 has 962 tickets out.

Collision in Cincinnati on August 14 has 679 tickets out.

Dynamite and Collision in Glasgow, Scotland on August 20 has 5,315 tickets out.

Forbidden Door at the O2 Arena in London on August 24 has 12,988 tickets out.

Dynamite in London, Ontario on September 17 has 1,680 tickets out.

All Out on September 20 in Toronto has 8521 tickets out.