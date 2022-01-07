Updated Ticket Sale Details For AEW Shows, Including Revolution In March

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including the sold out Revolution PPV on March 6. That show has 6,866 tickets out, with 1,064 still on the secondary market. The get-in price is $47.

Battle of the Belts tomorrow night in Charlotte has 5,238 tickets out.

Dynamite in Raleigh on January 12 has 4,431 tickets out.

Dynamite in Washington, DC, on January 19 has 3,674 tickets out. There are only 150 left before it is sold out. Rampage in the same location on January 21 has 2,888 tickets out.

Beach Break in Cleveland on January 26 has 5,004 tickets out.

Dynamite in Chicago on February 2 has 4,210 tickets out.

Dynamite in Atlantic City on February 9 has 3,872 tickets out.