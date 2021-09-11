Updated Ticket Sale Information For Multiple AEW Events This Month

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some updated ticket sale numbers for several big AEW events coming up, including Dynamite Grand Slam on September 22.

Next Wednesday’s Dynamite at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey has 11,579 tickets out and 423 left. It will likely sell out thanks to walk-up sales on the day of.

September 22 at Arthur Ashe Stadium has 18,023 tickets out with 669 left. It also has a strong chance of selling out.

September 29 in Rochester, New York has 5,272 tickets out.

October 6 in Philadelphia currently has 4,914 tickets out. This will be the two-year anniversary of Dynamite.

A presale for the December 9 show at the UBS Arena in Long Island sold 5,500 tickets on the first day, with few purchases from scalpers. This is likely because scalpers assumed the 9/15 and 9/22 shows would have lowered interest in the NY/NJ market. However, tickets for Newark were mostly purchased in 2020.