Updated Ticket Sale Information For Upcoming AEW Shows, Including Full Gear

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW Events, including the Full Gear PPV in two weeks.

Wednesday’s Dynamite in Independence, MO has 3,457 tickets out.

Rampage in St. Louis on November 5 has 4,617 tickets out.

Dynamite in Indianapolis on November 10 has 4,989 tickets out.

Rampage in Minneapolis on November 12 has 5,741 tickets out.

Full Gear in Minneapolis on November 13 has 9,837 tickets out.

Dynamite in Norfolk on November 17 has 4,255 tickets out.

Dynamite in Chicago on November 23 has just over 7,000 tickets out.

Dynamite at the UBS Arena in Long Island on December 8 has 7,862 tickets out.