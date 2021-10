Updated Ticket Sale Information For Upcoming WWE Events, Including UK Tour

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including the company’s tour of the UK next month.

Tonight’s episode of Smackdown in Wilkes-Barre, PA has 3,889 tickets out in a discounted market.

RAW on Monday in Providence has 4,159 tickets out.

A live event in Brighton in the UK on November 3 has 2,960 tickets out.

A live event in Sheffield on November 4 has 6,282 tickets out.

Smackdown in Evansville, IN on November 5 has 3,061 tickets out.

RAW on November 8 in Louisville has 2,845 tickets out. Meanwhile, a live event the same day in Leeds in the UK has 3,040 tickets out.

A live event on November 10 in Manchester has 3,582 tickets out.

Survivor Series in Brooklyn on November 21 has 9,467 tickets out while RAW the next day has 5,132 tickets out.

RAW at the UBS Arena in Long Island has 3,913 tickets out on November 29.