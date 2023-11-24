The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events through the end of the year.

Tomorrow’s Collision & Rampage in Pittsburgh has 2,935 tickets out.

Dynamite in Minneapolis on November 29 has 2,964 tickets out.

Collison in Erie on December 2 has 1,448 tickets out.

Collision in Montreal on December 5 has 2,321 tickets out.

Dynamite in Montreal on December 6 has 4,022 tickets out.

Dynamite in Arlington, TX on December 13 has 1,743 tickets out.

ROH Final Battle in Garland, TX on December 15 has 877 tickets out.

Collision in Garland on December 16 has 1,639 tickets out.

Dynamite in Oklahoma City on December 20 has 3,097 tickets out.

Collision in San Antonio on December 23 has 2,115 tickets out.

Dynamite in Orlando on December 27 has 2,238 tickets out.

Worlds Collide at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, NY on December 30 has 7,149 tickets out.

Dynamite in Newark on January 3 has 2,983 tickets out.

Collision in Charlotte on January 6 has 1,378 tickets out.

Dynamite in Jacksonville on January 10 has 1,514 tickets out.

Collision in Norfolk on January 13 has 504 tickets out.

Dynamite in North Charleston on January 17 has 1,322 tickets out.