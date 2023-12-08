Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events – Including All In 2024

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including next year’s All In event at Wembley Stadium in London. That show happens on August 25, 2024. There are currently 36,332 tickets out.

While this technically might be the most tickets sold this far in advance, it should be noted that not even Wrestlemania starts ticket sales this early. Tickets did not sell as quickly as this year’s Wrestlemania or even this year’s All In. However, it is still the fourth largest attendance and third largest gate for a wrestling event in the UK. It’s possible it will pass Clash at the Castle for #2 gate (All In has the highest UK gate), but not guaranteed.

As far as other advances go, next week’s Dynamite in Arlington on December 13 has 1,801 tickets out.

ROH Final Battle in Garland, TX on December 15 has 1,000 tickets out.

Collision in Garland on December 16 has 1,839 tickets out.

Dynamite in Oklahoma City on December 20 has 3,325 tickets out.

Collision in San Antonio on December 23 has 2,255 tickets out.

Dynamite in Orlando on December 27 has 2,447 tickets out.

Worlds End in Uniondale, NY on December 30 has 6,818 tickets out.

Dynamite in Newark on January 3 has 3,424 tickets out.

Collision in Charlotte on January 6 has 2,091 tickets out.

Dynamite in Jacksonville on January 10 has 1,645 tickets out.

Collision in Norfolk on January 13 has 1,566 tickets out.

Dynamite in North Charleston on January 17 has 1,436 tickets out.

Collision in St. Charles, MO on January 20 has 1,424 tickets out.

Dynamite in Savannah, GA on January 24 has 1,081 tickets out.

Collision in Bossier City, LA on January 27 has 1,080 tickets out.

Dynamite in New Orleans on January 31 has 1,003 tickets out.