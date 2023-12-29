Updated Ticket Sale Numbers for Upcoming AEW Events, Including Worlds End

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including tomorrow night’s Worlds End PPV. That show takes place at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, NY. There are currently 8,612 tickets out and could end up around 10,000 or just short of it. It has a get-in price of $41 o the secondary market, which is “normal-level.”

Dynamite in Newark on January 3 has 3,716 tickets out.

Collision in Charlotte on January 6 has 2,447 tickets out.

Dynamite in Jacksonville on January 10 has 1,924 tickets out.

Collision in Norfolk on January 13 has 1,875 tickets out.

Dynamite in North Charleston on January 17 has 1,571 tickets out.

Collision in St. Charles, MO on January 20 has 1,761 tickets out.

Dynamite in Savannah, GA on January 24 has 1,220 tickets out.

Collision in Bossier City, LA on January 27 has 1,147 tickets out.

Dynamite in New Orleans on January 31 has 1,214 tickets out.

Collision in Edinburg, TX on February 3 has 1,745 tickets out.

Dynamite in Phoenix on February 7 has 2,431 tickets out.

Collision in Henderson, NV on February 10 has 953 tickets out.

Dynamite in Cedar Park, TX on February 14 has 1,064 tickets out.

Revolution on March 3 in Greensboro, NC has 13,440 tickets out.

All In on August 25 at Wembley Stadium in London has 38,122 tickets out.