The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including Revolution on March 3. That show will feature Sting’s final match ever and takes place at the Greensboro Coliseum. There are currently 13,702 tickets out.

Tomorrow night’s Collision in Charlotte on January 6 has 2,962 tickets out.

Dynamite in Jacksonville on January 10 has 2,151 tickets out.

Collision & Battle of the Belts in Norfolk on January 13 has 1,998 tickets out.

Dynamite in North Charleston on January 17 has 1,622 tickets out.

Collision in St. Charles, MO on January 20 has 1,852 tickets out.

Dynamite in Savannah, GA on January 24 has 1,267 tickets out.

Collision in Bossier City, LA on January 27 has 1,215 tickets out.

Dynamite in New Orleans on January 31 has 1,251 tickets out.

Collision in Edinburg, TX on February 3 has 1,828 tickets out.

Dynamite in Phoenix on February 7 has 2,568 tickets out.

Collision in Henderson, NV on February 10 has 993 tickets out.

Dynamite in Cedar Park, TX on February 14 has 1,198 tickets out.

All In on August 25 at Wembley Stadium in London has 38,585 tickets out.