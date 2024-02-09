The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including Revolution on March 3. That event happens at the Greensboro Coliseum and includes Sting’s last match. There are currently 15,651 tickets out. It was sold out, but AEW opened up more seats so there are now 556 left.

Collision in Henderson, NV tomorrow night has 1,641 tickets out.

Dynamite in Cedar Park, TX on February 14 has 2,321 tickets out.

Dynamite in Tulsa on February 21 has 1,995 tickets out.

Collision in Springfield, MO on February 24 has 1,939 tickets out.

Dynamite & Collision in Huntsville, AL on February 28 has 1,599 tickets out.

Dynamite in Duluth, GA on March 6 has 1,270 tickets out.

Collision in Ottawa on March 16 has 2,165 tickets out.

Dynamite in Toronto on March 20 has 3,136 tickets out.

Dynamite in Quebec City on March 27 has 2,145 tickets out.

Collision in London, ONT on March 30 has 3,181 tickets out.

All In on August 25 at Wembley Stadium in London has 38,985 tickets out.