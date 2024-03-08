Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Big Business

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including next week’s Big Business edition of Dynamite. That event takes place in Boston and Mercedes Mone is all but confirmed to debut there. There are currently 7,004 tickets out. It’s not a sellout but is currently the biggest Dynamite of the year.

Collision in Ottawa, ONT on March 16 has 2,384 tickets out.

Dynamite in Toronto on March 20 has 3,804 tickets out.

Dynamite in Quebec City on March 27 has 2,132 tickets out.

Collision in London, ONT on March 30 has 3,206 tickets out.

Dynamite in Worcester, MA on April 3 has 1,988 tickets out.

ROH Supercard of Honor on April 5 has 1,557 tickets out.

Dynamite in Charleston, WV on April 10 has 1,403 tickets out.

Dynasty in St. Louis on April 21 has 3,311 after a pre-sale. Tickets went on sale today.

Dynamite in Winnipeg on May 1 has 2,794 tickets out.

Dynamite in Edmonton on May 8 has 2,356 tickets out.