The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including Dynasty in St. Louis on April 21. That PPV event currently has 5,696 tickets out.

Collision and Battle of the Belts X in Highland Heights, KY tomorrow night has 1,759 tickets out.

Dynamite in Indianapolis on April 17 has 1,898 tickets out.

Collision in Peoria, IL on April 20 has 1,330 tickets out.

Dynamite in Jacksonville on April 24 has 1,381 tickets out.

Collision in Jacksonville on April 27 as 1,437 tickets out.

Dynamite in Winnipeg on May 1 has 3,098 tickets out.

Dynamite in Edmonton on May 8 has 3,142 tickets out.

Collision in Vancouver on May 11 has 5,074 tickets out.

Dynamite in Everett, WA on May 15 has 2,343 tickets out.

Collison in Portland on May 16 has 1,913 tickets out.

Dynamite in Bakersfield, CA on May 22 has 1,290 tickets out.

Double or Nothing in Las Vegas on May 26 has 5,239 tickets out.