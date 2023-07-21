The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including All In next month. That event happens at Wembley Stadium in London. There are currently 76,251 tickets out with 69,700 paid. That would be a live gate of around $8.9 million. It still has a way to go to beat the record total attendance of Wrestlemania 32 (80,709) or paid attendance of Wrestlemania III (75,700).

Tonight’s ROH Death Before Dishonor in Trenton, NJ has 2,405 tickets out.

Tomorrow night’s Collision in Newark has 5,448 tickets out.

Dynamite in Albany on July 26 has 2,495 tickets out.

Collision in Hartford on July 29 has 2,608 tickets out.

Dynamite in Tampa on August 2 has 2,809 tickets out.

Collision in Greenville on August 5 has 2,813 tickets out.

Dynamite in Columbus on August 9 has 2,413 tickets out.

Collision in Greensboro on August 12 has 3,597 tickets out.

Dynamite in Nashville on August 16 has 2,793 tickets out.

Collision in Lexington on August 19 has 2,066 tickets out.

Dynamite in Duluth on August 23 has 2,679 tickets out.

Dynamite in Chicago on August 30 has 2,506 tickets out.

Collision in Chicago on September 2 has 3,603 tickets out.

All Out in Chicago on September 3 has 7,621 tickets out.