The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including Double or Nothing next month in Las Vegas. That event currently has 5,566 tickets out for the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Tomorrow night’s Collision in Jacksonville has 2,338 tickets out.

Dynamite in Winnipeg on May 1 has 3,626 tickets out.

Dynamite in Edmonton on May 8 has 3,435 tickets out.

Collision in Vancouver on May 11 has 5,288 tickets out.

Dynamite in Everett, WA on May 15 has 2,601 tickets out.

Collison and Rampage in Portland on May 16 has 2,004 tickets out.

Dynamite in Bakersfield, CA on May 22 has 1,416 tickets out.

Collision in Las Vegas on May 25 has 1,845 tickets out.

Dynamite in Los Angeles on May 29 has 3,911 tickets out.

Collision in Palm Desert, CA on May 30 has 1,452 tickets out.

Dynamite in Loveland, CO on June 5 has 1,849 tickets out.

All In at Wembley Stadium in London on August 25 has over 41,000 tickets out. It will be the third-largest wrestling crowd in UK history.