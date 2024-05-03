May 3, 2024 | Posted by

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including Double or Nothing this month in Las Vegas. That show happens at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. There are currently 5,566 tickets out.

Dynamite in Edmonton on May 8 has 3,461 tickets out.

Collision in Vancouver on May 11 has 5,997 tickets out.

Dynamite in Everett, WA on May 15 has 2,697 tickets out.

Collison and Rampage in Portland on May 16 has 2,110 tickets out.

Dynamite in Bakersfield, CA on May 22 has 1,476 tickets out.

Collision in Las Vegas on May 25 has 1,884 tickets out.

Dynamite in Los Angeles on May 29 has 4,387 tickets out.

Collision in Palm Desert, CA on May 30 has 1,500 tickets out.

Dynamite in Loveland, CO on June 5 has 1,849 tickets out.

Collision in Youngstown, OH on June 15 has 1,395 tickets out.

Dynamite & Collision in Buffalo on June 26 has 2,102 tickets out.

Forbidden Door at the UBS Arena in Long Island on June 30 has 6,257 tickets out.

Dynamite in Chicago at the Wintrust Arena has 2,266 tickets out.