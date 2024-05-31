Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Forbidden Door

May 31, 2024 | Posted by

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including next month’s Forbidden Door PPV. That show takes place at the UBS Arena Arena in Long Island on June 26. There are currently 6,968 tickets out.

Dynamite in Loveland, CO on June 5 has 2,196 tickets out.

Collision in Council Bluffs, IA on June 8 has 1,280 tickets out.

Dynamite in Des Moines, IA on June 12 has 2,132 tickets out.

Collision in Youngstown, OH on June 15 has 1,760 tickets out.

Dynamite in Fairfax, VA on June 19 has 2,191 tickets out.

Collision in Allentown, PA on June 20 has 1,687 tickets out.

Dynamite and Collision in Buffalo on June 26 has 2,281 tickets out.

Forbidden Door at the UBS Arena in Long Island on June 30 has 6,847 tickets out.

Dynamite in Calgary on July 10 has 2,649 tickets out.

All In at Wembley Stadium on August 25 has 40,295 tickets out.