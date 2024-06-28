Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Forbidden Door

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including this Sunday’s Forbidden Door PPV. That show happens at the UBS Arena on Long Island and there are 9,738 tickets out. During a press call, Tony Khan predicted the show would get over 10,000 tickets sold, with a live gate of $1 million. If this happens, it would be the third straight Forbidden Door to get over a million. It could also be the highest gate of the year, topping AEW Revolution ($1,025,000).

Dynamite in Chicago on July 3 has 2,758 tickets out.

Collision in Southaven, MS on July 6 has 2,581 tickets out.

Dynamite in Calgary on July 10 has 3,003 tickets out.

Dynamite in North Little Rock, AR on July 17 has 1,580 tickets out.

Collision in Arlington, TX on July 20 has 623 tickets out.

Dynamite in Nashville, with Blood & Guts, on July 24 has 2,546 tickets out.

ROH Death Before Dishonor in Arlington on July 26 has 665 tickets out.

Collision in Arlington on July 27 has 785 tickets out.

Dynamite in Greenville, SC on July 31 has 1,344 tickets out.

Collision in Arlington on August 1 has 318 tickets out.

Dynamite in Winston-Salem, NC on August 7 has 1,209 tickets out.

Collision in Arlington on August 10 has 318 tickets out.

Dynamite in Norfolk on August 14 has 1,138 tickets out.

Collision in Arlington on August 17 has 473 tickets out.

All In at Wembley Stadium on August 25 has 41,415 tickets out.