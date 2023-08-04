Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events, Including The Latest on All In

the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including All In at Wembley Stadium in London. At this time, there are 77,952 tickets out wit 71,500 paid. It’s currently fifth place all-time for how many tickets are out and tickets sold. As of now it will have the tenth largest gate in history, behind nine Wrestlemanias. The gate is currently $9 million. If it gets $9.5 million it will have eighth place, but it unlikely to go higher than that.

The show is expected to pass Wrestemania III to break the attendance record, as it only needs 2,727 tickets and there are 23 days left. It needs 1,175 more tickets for third place and 2,018 for second place. The paid record, however, will be more difficult. It needs 8,300 to break that.

9/6 Dynamite in Indianapolis, IN, is at 1,669, 9/9 Collision in Cleveland, OH, is at 2,619, 8/13 Dynamite in Cincinnati is at 1,396, 9/16 Collision in State College, PA, is at 1,960, 9/20 Wrestling Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium is at 4,529, 9/23 Collision in Grand Rapids, MI, is at 1,675, 9/27 Dynamite in Broomfield, CO, is at 1,597.

