Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events, Including WrestleDream

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including tomorrow night’s WrestleDream in Tacoma, Washington. That event, which takes place at the Tacoma Dome, has 7,164 tickets out.

Dynamite in San Jose on October 16 has 2,419 tickets out.

Collision & Battle of the Belts in Stockton on October 17 has 1,353 tickets out.

Dynamite in Salt Lake City on October 23 has 1,391 tickets out.

Collision in Cedar Rapids on October 26 has 798 tickets out.

Dynamite in Cleveland on October 30 has 1,631 tickets out.

Collision in Philadelphia on November 2 has 1,471 tickets out.

Dynamite in Manchester, NH on November 6 has 1,531 tickets out.

Collision in Providence on November 7 has 1,327 tickets out.

Dynamite in Bridgeport on November 13 has 938 tickets out.

Collision in Albany on November 14 has 1,056 tickets out.

Dynamite in Reading, PA on November 20 has 1,078 tickets out.

Full Gear in Newark on November 23 has 5,100 tickets out.

Dynamite in Chicago on November 27 has 1,521 tickets out.

Dynamite in Fishers, IN on December 4 has 1,293 tickets out.