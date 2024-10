The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including tomorrow’s episode of Collision in Cedar Rapids, IA. The show currently has 1,253 tickets out.

Dynamite in Cleveland on October 30 has 2,422 tickets out.

Collision in Philadelphia on November 2 has 1,829 tickets out.

Dynamite in Manchester, NH on November 6 has 1,570 tickets out.

Collision in Providence on November 7 has 1,571 tickets out.

Dynamite in Bridgeport on November 13 has 989 tickets out.

Dynamite in Reading, PA on November 20 has 1,082 tickets out.

Full Gear in Newark on November 23 has 5,389 tickets out.

Dynamite in Chicago on November 27 has 1,633 tickets out.