Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events, Including All In

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sales for upcoming AEW events, including All In at Wembley Stadium. As noted that show is expected to surpass Summerslam 1992 for fans in attendance as that show had 79,127. AEW’s London event, which happens August 27, currently has 79,461 tickets out.

It is 1,248 tickets away from passing the attendance record set by Wrestlemania 32 (80,709). That show also has the paid attendance record of 79,800, which may be harder for AEW to top. The amount of paid tickets for All In is around 73,000.

Collision in Greensboro on August 12 has 4,845 tickets out.

Dynamite in Nashville on August 16 has 3,103 tickets out.

Collision in Lexington on August 19 has 2,451 tickets out.

Dynamite & Collision in Duluth on August 23 has 3,501 tickets out.

Dynamite in Chicago on August 30 has 2,674 tickets out.

Collision in Chicago on September 2 has 3,910 tickets out.

All Out in Chicago on September 3 has 8,729 tickets out.

Dynamite in Indianapolis on September 6 has 1,750 tickets out.

Collision in Cleveland on September 9 has 2,828 tickets out.

Dynamite in Cincinnati on September 13 has 1,442 tickets out.

Collision in State College, PA on September 16 has 2,076 tickets out.

Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on September 20 has 4,924 tickets out.

Collision in Grand Rapids on September 23 has 1,775 tickets out.

Dynamite in Broomfield, CO on September 27 has 1,685 tickets out.