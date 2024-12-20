The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including ROH Final Battle tonight in the Hammerstein Ballroom. There are 1,337 tickets out for that, 59 away from a sellout.

Tomorrow night’s Collision, also at the Hammerstein, has 1,440 tickets out. It is sold out.

Sunday’s Dynamite taping, also at the Hammerstein, has 1,396 tickets out, which is another sell out.

Fight for the Fallen in Asheville on January 1 has 1,846 tickets out.

Collision in Charlotte on January 4 has 1,272 tickets out.

Dynamite in Clarksville on January 8 has 907 tickets out.

Collision in Athens, GA on January 11 has 817 tickets out.