Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Tomorrow’s Collision

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including tomorrow night’s Collision in Jacksonville. There are currently 2,703 tickets out for the special Homecoming event.

Dynamite and Collision in Huntsville on January 29 has 1,554 tickets out.

Dynamite in College Park, GA on February 5 has 1,323 tickets out.

Collision in Rosenberg, TX on February 8 has 1,359 tickets out.

Dynamite in Cedar Park, TX on February 11 has 1,273 tickets out.

Dynamite in Oceanside, CA on February 26 has 863 tickets out.

Revolution at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on March 9 has 6,067 tickets out.

Dynamite in Fresno on March 12 has 1,050 tickets out.

All In: Texas in Arlington on July 12 has 10,968 tickets out.