The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including Revolution on March 9 in Los Angeles. That event, which takes place at the Crypto.com Arena, has 7,090 tickets out. There are 700 tickets on the secondary market with a $55 get in price.

Upcoming advances: 2/26 Dynamite in Oceanside, CA, is at 2,630. 3/1 Collision in Oakland, CA, is at 1,440 which is in a former NBA Arena. 3/6 Dynamite & Collision in Sacramento is at 1,604. 3/12 Dynamite in Fresno is at 1,822. 3/15 Collision in Las Vegas is at 1,011. 3/19 Dynamite & Collision in Omaha, NE, is at 858. 3/26 Dynamite in St. Paul, MN, is at 1,529. 3/29 Collision in Milwaukee is at 1,084. 4/2 Dynamite & Collision in Peoria, IL, is at 921. 4/6 Dynasty PPV in Philadelphia is at 3,743. 7/12 All In in Arlington, TX is at 11,504.

Dynamite in Oceanside, CA on February 26 has 2,630 tickets out.

Collision in Oakland on March 1 has 1,440 tickets out.

Dynamite and Collision in Sacramento on March 6 has 1,604 tickets out.

Dynamite in Fresno on March 12 has 1,822 tickets out.

Collision in Las Vegas on March 15 has 1,011 tickets out.

Dynamite and Collision in Omaha on March 19 has 858 tickets out.

Dynamite in St. Paul on March 26 has 1,529 tickets out.

Collision in Milwaukee on March 29 has 1,084 tickets out.

Dynamite and Collision in Peoria on April 2 has 921 tickets out.

Dynasty in Philadelphia on April 6 has 3,743 tickets out.

All In: Texas in Arlington on July 12 has 11,504 tickets out.