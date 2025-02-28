The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including Revolution on March 9 in Los Angeles. That event, which takes place at the Crypto.com Arena, has 7,349 tickets out. There are 725 tickets on the secondary market with a $57 get in price.

Tomorrow night’s Collision in Oakland has 1,956 tickets out.

Dynamite and Collision in Sacramento on March 6 has 1,877 tickets out.

Dynamite in Fresno on March 12 has 1,893 tickets out.

Collision in Las Vegas on March 15 has 1,074 tickets out.

Dynamite and Collision in Omaha on March 19 has 1,243 tickets out.

Dynamite in St. Paul on March 26 has 1,640 tickets out.

Collision in Milwaukee on March 29 has 1,265 tickets out.

Dynasty in Philadelphia on April 6 has 3,855 tickets out.

Double or Nothing in Phoenix on May 25 has 4,129 tickets out.

All In: Texas in Arlington on July 12 has 11,618 tickets out.