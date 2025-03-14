Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Dynasty

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including next month’s Dynasty PPV. The event takes place at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. There are currently 4,106 tickets out. It’ll be a sellout at 7,000.

Tomorrow night’s Collision in Las Vegas has 1,222 tickets out.

Dynamite and Collision in Omaha on March 19 has 2,226 tickets out.

Dynamite in St. Paul on March 26 has 1,925 tickets out.

Collision in Milwaukee on March 29 has 1,543 tickets out.

Dynamite in Peoria on April 2 has 1,385 tickets out.

Dynamite in Baltimore on April 9 has 1,654 tickets out.

Dynamite in Boston on April 16 has 2,363 tickets out.

Collision in Boston on April 17 has 1,085 tickets out.