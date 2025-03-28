The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including Dynasty next month in Philadelphia. There are currently 6,138 tickets out for the Liacouras Center. A legit sellout would be 7,039, so it should hit that with ease. The get-in price on the secondary market is $29.

Tomorrow night’s Collision in Milwaukee has 1,912 tickets out.

Dynamite in Peoria on April 2 has 2,179 tickets out.

Dynamite in Baltimore on April 9 has 1,940 tickets out.

Dynamite in Boston on April 16 has 2,588 tickets out.

Collision in Boston on April 17 has 1,061 tickets out.

Dynamite and Collision in New Orleans on April 23 has 1,235 tickets out.

Dynamite in Norfolk on April 30 has 1,293 tickets out.

Dynamite in Chciago on May 14 has 1,472 tickets out.

Collision in Wichita on May 17 has 938 tickets out.

Dynamite in Rio Rancho on May 21 has 1,371 tickets out.

Double or Nothing in Glendale on May 25 has 4,799 tickets out.

All In Texas on July 12 has 12,333 tickets out.