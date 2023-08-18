The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including All In at Wembley Stadium. That event happens in London on August 27. There are currently 80.544 tickets out.

Collision in Lexington on August 19 has 3,012 tickets out.

Dynamite & Collision in Duluth on August 23 has 3,777 tickets out.

Dynamite in Chicago on August 30 has 2,720 tickets out.

Collision in Chicago on September 2 has 3,975 tickets out.

All Out in Chicago on September 3 has 8,866 tickets out.

Dynamite in Indianapolis on September 6 has 1,827 tickets out.

Collision in Cleveland on September 9 has 2,880 tickets out.

Dynamite in Cincinnati on September 13 has 1,493 tickets out.

Collision in State College, PA on September 16 has 2,169 tickets out.

Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on September 20 has 5,083 tickets out.

Collision in Grand Rapids on September 23 has 1,894 tickets out.

Dynamite in Broomfield, CO on September 27 has 1,724 tickets out.

Collision in Seattle on September 30 has 2,433 tickets out.

Dynamite in Stockton on October 4 has 1,703 tickets out.

Collision in Salt Lake City on October 7 has 1,390 tickets out.