Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Tomorrow’s Collision

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including tomororw night’s episode of Collision in Springfield, MA. There are currently 2,182 tickets out for that event.

Dynamite in Boston on April 16 has 2,853 tickets out. It’s almost sold out.

Collision in Boston on April 17 has 1,526 tickets out.

Dynamite and Collision in New Orleans on April 23 has 1,649 tickets out.

Dynamite in Norfolk on April 30 has 1,645 tickets out.

Dynamite in Chicago on May 14 has 1,990 tickets out.

Collision in Wichita on May 17 has 1,086 tickets out.

Dynamite in Rio Rancho on May 21 has 1,620 tickets out.

Double or Nothing in Glendale on May 25 has 5,118 tickets out.

Dynamite in El Paso on May 28 has 1,943 tickets out.

All In Texas on July 12 has 13,507 tickets out.