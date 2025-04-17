The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including All In Texas on July 12. That event takes place at Globe Life Field in Arlington. There are 13,663 tickets out.

Dynamite in New Orleans on April 23 has 1,740 tickets out.

Dynamite in Norfolk on April 30 has 1,853 tickets out.

ROH Supercard of Honor in Atlantic City on May 2 has 1,119 tickets out.

Collision in Atlantic City on May 3 has 1,303 tickets out.

Double or Nothing in Glendale on May 25 has 5,118 tickets out.