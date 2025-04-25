Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Double or Nothing

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including next month’s Double or Nothing PPV. That show happens in Glendale, Arizona. There are currently 5,341 tickets out.

Dynamite in Norfolk on April 30 has 2,218 tickets out.

Collision in Atlantic City on May 3 has 1,958 tickets out.

Dynamite in Detroit on May 7 has 1,960 tickets out.

Collision on May 8 in Detroit has 892 tickets out.

Dynamite and Collision in Chicago on May 14 has 2,258 tickets out.

Dynamite and Collision in Rio Rancho on May 21 has 1,728 tickets out.