Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Tomorrow’s Collision

May 2, 2025 | Posted by

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including tomorrow night’s Collision in Atlantic City. There are currently 1,829 tickets out for that show.

Dynamite in Detroit on May 7 has 2,177 tickets out.

Collision on May 8 in Detroit has 892 tickets out.

Dynamite and Collision in Chicago on May 14 has 2,490 tickets out.

Dynamite and Collision in Rio Rancho on May 21 has 1,880 tickets out.

Double or Nothing in Glendale on May 25 has 5,347 tickets out.

Dynamite and Collision in El Paso on May 28 has 2,039 tickets out.