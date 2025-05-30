Updated Ticket Sale Numbers for Upcoming AEW Events, Including Next Week’s Dynamite

May 30, 2025 | Posted by

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including next week’s episode of Dynamite. It will also have a Collision taping. The show takes place in Denver and there are 2,000 tickets out.

Dynamite in Portland on June 11 has 2,234 tickets out.

Collision in Kent, WA on June 21 has 966 tickets out.

Dynamite in Kent, WA on June 25 has 1,468 tickets out.

Dynamite 300 and Collision in Ontario, CA on July 2 has 2,62 tickets out.

All In: Texas on July 12 in Arlington has 15,492 tickets out.

Dynamite in Chicago on July 16 has 954 tickets out.

Collision in Chicago on July 17 has 742 tickets out.

Forbidden Door at the O2 Arena in London on August 24 has 11,710 tickets out.

All Out on September 20 in Toronto has 5,615 after a pre-sale.