The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including Forbidden Door later this month. That event happens on August 24 at the O2 Arena in London. At this time, there are 14,529 tickets out, with a live gate of around $2.5 million. It will be the fourth-largest gate in AEW history, behind all three All In events. There is a get-in price of $729 on the secondary market (542 pounds), which is likely a record for AEW. There are currently 2,166 tickets left of the 16,695 on sale. It’s likely it will either sell out or come very close.

Collision in Roanoke on August 9 has 2,132 tickets out.

Dynamite in Cincinnati on August 13 has 1,193 tickets out. As the venue holds 1,547, it will sell out.

Collision in Cincinnati on August 14 has 929 tickets out.

Dynamite and Collision in Glasgow on August 20 has 5,805 tickets out.

Every show for the residency at the 2300 Arena is set up for 916 and will likely sell out. Dynamite on August 27 is already sold out.

ROH Death Before Dishonor on August 29 has 790 tickets out.

Collision on August 30 has 824 tickets out.

Dynamite on September 3 has 835 tickets out.

Collision on September 6 has 854 tickets out.

Dynamite on September 10 has 856 tickets out.

Collision on September 11 has 829 tickets out.

Dynamite in London, Ontario on September 17 has 1,760 tickets out.

All Out in Toronto on September 20 has 8,833 tickets out.

Dynamite in Pittsburgh on September 24 has 1,508 tickets out.

WrestleDream in St. Louis on October 18 has 2,695 tickets out.