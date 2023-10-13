Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Full Gear

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including next month’s Full Gear PPV. That event happens on November 18 in Los Angeles. There are currently 8,588 tickets out.

Upcoming advances: 10/14 Collision in Toledo, OH, is at 3,333. 10/18 Dynamite in Rosenberg, TX is at 2,462. 10/21 Collision & Battle of the Belts in Memphis is at 1,474. 10/25 in Philadelphia is at 3,089. 10/28 Collision in Uncasville, CT, at the Mohegan Sun Casino, is at 2,054, 11/1 Dynamite in Louiseville, KY, is at 1,787, 11/4 Collision in Wichita, KS, is at 2,049, 11/8 Dynamite in Portland, OR, is at 2,307, 11/10 Collision & Rampage in Oakland, CA, is at 1,632, 11/16 Dynamite in Ontario, CA, is at 1,536 (first time in they sold out in minutes and this is only the second time in), 11/17 Collision & Rampage in Los Angeles is at 3,008 and 11/18 Full Gear in Los Angeles is at 8,588

