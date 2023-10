Updated Ticket Sale Numbers for Upcoming AEW Events, Including Tomorrow’s Collision

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including tomorrow night’s Collision and Battle of the Belts VIII. Both events happen in Memphis and there are currently 2,298 tickets out.

Dynamite in Philadelphia on October 25 has 3,811 tickets out.

Collision in Uncasville, CT on October 28 has 2,602 tickets out.

Dynamite in Louisville on November 1 has 2,239 tickets out.

Collision in Wichita on November 4 has 1,849 tickets out.

Dynamite in Portland on November 8 has 2,601 tickets out.

Collision and Rampage in Oakland on November 10 has 1,788 tickets out.

Dynamite in Ontario, CA on November 15 has 2,023 tickets out.

Rampage & Collision in Los Angeles on November 17 has 3,073 tickets out.

Full Gear in Los Angeles on November 18 as 8,701 tickets out.

Dynamite in Chicago on November 22 has 1,984 tickets out.

Collision in Pittsburgh on November 25 has 1,875 tickets out.

Dynamite in Minneapolis on November 29 has 2,464 tickets out.

Collision in Montreal on December 5 has 2,022 tickets out.

Dynamite in Montreal on December 6 has 3,720 tickets out.