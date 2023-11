The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including Worlds End on December 30. That event happens at the Nassau Coliseum, and tickets went on sale today. However, there was a pre-sale yesterday which moved 4,256 tickets.

Tomorrow night’s Collision in Wichita has 2,661 tickets out.

Dynamite in Portland on November 8 has 3,983 tickets out.

Collision in Oakland on November 10 has 2,063 tickets out.

Dynamite in Ontario, CA on November 15 has 2,236 tickets out.

Rampage & Collision in Los Angeles on November 17 has 3,153 tickets out.

Full Gear in Los Angeles on November 18 has 9,137 tickets out.

Dynamite in Chicago on November 22 has 2,027 tickets out.

Collision in Pittsburgh on November 25 has 2,042 tickets out.

Dynamite in Minneapolis on November 29 has 2,633 tickets out.

Collison in Erie on December 2 has 1,293 tickets out.

Collision in Montreal on December 5 has 2,055 tickets out.

Dynamite in Montreal on December 6 has 3,721 tickets out.

Dynamite in Arlington, TX on December 13 has 1,474 tickets out.

Dynamite in Oklahoma City on December 20 has 2,667 tickets out.

Collision in San Antonio on December 23 has 1,384 tickets out.