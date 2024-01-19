The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including Revolution on March 3. That event, which happens in Greensboro, is virtually sold out with 15,393 tickets out. At this time, more seats have not opened up. This will be the largest wrestling audience in the Greensboro Coliseum since WWF King of the Ring 1999. It is also the highest gate in the city’s history as no event there has hit $1 million and this will go past that. The get-in price on the secondary market is $43.

Tomorrow night’s Collision in St. Charles, MO has 2,495 tickets out.

Dynamite in Savannah, GA on January 24 has 1,557 tickets out.

Collision in Bossier City, LA on January 27 has 1,259 tickets out.

Dynamite in New Orleans on January 31 has 1,381 tickets out.

Collision in Edinburg, TX on February 3 has 2,076 tickets out.

Dynamite in Phoenix on February 7 has 2,755 tickets out.

Collision in Henderson, NV on February 10 has 834 tickets out.

Dynamite in Cedar Park, TX on February 14 has 1,411 tickets out.

Dynamite in Tulsa on February 21 has 1,593 tickets out.

Collision in Springfield, MO on February 24 has 1,739 tickets out.

Dynamite in Huntsville, LA on February 28 has 1,158 tickets out.

Collision in Ottawa on March 16 has 1,801 tickets out.

Dynamite in Toronto on March 20 has 2,996 tickets out.

All In on August 25 at Wembley Stadium in London has 38,628 tickets out.