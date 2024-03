The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including Dynasty in St. Louis. That event happens on April 21. There are currently 5,173 tickets out.

Dynamite in Quebec City on March 27 has 3,461 tickets out.

Collision in London, ONT on March 30 has 3,584 tickets out.

Dynamite & Collision in Worcester, MA on April 3 has 2,308 tickets out.

ROH Supercard of Honor on April 5 has 1,692 tickets out.

Dynamite in Charleston, WV on April 10 has 1,860 tickets out.

Collision and Battle of the Belts in Highland Heights, KY on April 13 has 1,414 tickets out.

Dynamite in Indianapolis on April 17 has 1,437 tickets out.

Collision in Peoria on April 20 has 1,132 tickets out.

Dynamite in Winnipeg on May 1 has 2,925 tickets out.

Dynamite in Edmonton on May 8 has 2,494 tickets out.

Collision in Vancouver on May 11 has 5,349 tickets out.

All In at Wembley Stadium on August 25 has 40,001 tickets out.