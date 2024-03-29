The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including Dynasty in St. Louis. That event happens on April 21. There are currently 5,392 tickets out.

Collision in London, ONT on March 30 has 3,859 tickets out.

Dynamite & Collision in Worcester, MA on April 3 has 2,312 tickets out.

ROH Supercard of Honor on April 5 has 2,113 tickets out.

Dynamite in Charleston, WV on April 10 has 2,199 tickets out.

Collision and Battle of the Belts in Highland Heights, KY on April 13 has 1,484 tickets out.

Dynamite in Indianapolis on April 17 has 1,279 tickets out.

Collision in Peoria on April 20 has 1,225 tickets out.

Dynamite in Jacksonville on April 24 has 1,227 tickets out.

Collision in Jacksonville on April 27 as 1,270 tickets out.