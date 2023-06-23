Updated Ticket Sale Numbers for Upcoming AEW Events, Including Forbidden Door

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including Sunday’s Forbidden Door. That event, co-presented with NJPW, happens in Toronto. There are currently 13,143 tickets out, with only a few scattered singles here and there left. It currently has a gate of 1.5 million Canadian ($1.14 million US). This is the third-largest gate in the history of AEW and could move to #1 if more seats open up after production releases.

It already is the biggest gate for a wrestling show in Canada in over 20 years, beating this past February’s WWE Elimination Chamber ($997,637 US). It is the third-biggest in Canada overall, behind Wrestlemania VI and Wrestlemania X-8.

Tomorrow night’s Collision in Toronto has 5,383 tickets out, a jump of over 3,000. Most Collision shows have improved in the past week after looking anemic before.

Dynamite in Hamilton, Ontario on June 28 has 3,826 tickets out.

Collision in Hamilton on June 29 (taped for July 1) has 1,703 tickets out. (883 last week)

Dynamite in Edmonton, Alberta on July 5 has 5,000 tickets out.

Collision in Regina, SK on July 8 has 1,379 tickets out.

Dynamite in Saskatoon, SK on July 12 has 2,385 tickets out.

Collision in Calgary on July 15 has 3,596 tickets out.

Dynamite in Boston on July 19 has 4,055 tickets out.

ROH Death Before Dishonor in Trenton, NJ on July 21 has 1,529 tickets out.

Collision on July 22 in Newark has 4,501 tickets out.

Dynamite in Albany on July 26 has 1,815 tickets out.

Dynamite in Tampa on August 2 has 2,203 tickets out.

Collision in Greenville on August 5 has 2,021 tickets out.

Dynamite in Columbus on August 9 has 2,085 tickets out.

Dynamite in Greensboro on August 12 has 3,121 tickets out.

Dynamite in Nashville on August 16 has 1,744 tickets out from the pre-sale alone.

All In on August 27 at Wembley Stadium has 66,500 paid, with a gate of $8.35 million. This makes it the largest paid attendance for a wrestling show since Wrestlemania 32 in 2016.