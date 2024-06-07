The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, which takes place later this month. The show happens on June 30 at the UBS Arena on Long Island, New York.

There are currently 7,486 tickets out. The get-in price on the secondary market is $46, which is common.

The first two Forbidden Door events, in Chicago (2022) and Toronto (2023), were both instant sellouts.