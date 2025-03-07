wrestling / News
Updated Ticket Sale Numbers for AEW Revolution
March 7, 2025 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for AEW Revolution, which happens on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. There are currently 8,625 tickets out, and the show will likely end up in the 10,000 range. There are 650 tickets out on the secondary market. The get-in price is $52.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Next WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Induction
- Guinness World Records Acknowledges John Cena’s Heel Turn With Unlikely Record
- John Cena Shares Message Following Attack on Cody Rhodes: ‘Evaluate It and Don’t Take It Personal’
- Lex Luger Recalls Jumping to WCW in 1995, Says Linda McMahon Was Angrier at Him Than Vince