wrestling / News

Updated Ticket Sale Numbers for AEW Revolution

March 7, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Revolution 2025 WT Image Credit: AEW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for AEW Revolution, which happens on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. There are currently 8,625 tickets out, and the show will likely end up in the 10,000 range. There are 650 tickets out on the secondary market. The get-in price is $52.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Revolution, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading